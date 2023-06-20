Park in Dada Colony exposes officials’ apathy in Smart City

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 16

Parks in the city are displaying an embarrassing picture of the so-called ‘Smart City Jalandhar’. Few parks are well-maintained, and the majority are in a deplorable state.

A park is considered as a place where children can play, people can walk, exercise and do every kind of recreational activity, but the poor condition of parks are forcing everyone to stay indoors rather than giving them a reason to come out.

Neglected, ill-maintained The park at Dada Colony is an example of the Municipal Corporation’s indifferent attitude to maintain green belts. Stagnant water, which is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, overgrown grass, broken swings and flies welcome visitors at the park. With nowhere to go, few children, putting their health at risk, play in the park amidst filth and weeds.

Ravi Saini, husband of a former councillor of Ward Number 3 said he had got the park cleaned around five months ago. “People living in the area had approached me as they were concerned about the condition of the park. So, I had shelled money from my pocket and ensured that the park got back to good condition,” he said.

In absence of maintenance, the park in Dada Colony, Jalandhar, is in a shambles. Photos: Sarabjit Singh

He added: “Although it comes under Ward Number 64, if we get a chance again, we would definitely do something to bring its glory back,” he added. Another resident of the area said they had no option but to go to some other park in the evening. “If officials and authorities pay heed to maintain parks in the localities, it would be really helpful as we would not have to go to other areas. The problem is that we cannot go and then get in trouble because in parks like these which are not well-maintained, the fear of reptiles and insects looms large,” he said.