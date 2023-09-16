Parkash Purb of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated in Goindwal Sahib

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 15

The first Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated with respect and devotion at Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, on Friday. A special prayer meeting was organised which began with shabad kirtan.

Inderpal Singh, religious teacher at the institute, explained the history, teachings and completeness of Sri Guru Granth Sahib to the students through a PowerPoint presentation. Glorifying the teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, director of the institute Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa and school principal Manisha Sood said that every human being should tread the path of humanity and show mercy, love and compassion by accepting God’s presence.

#Guru Granth Sahib #Tarn Taran