Parshuram Sena wants tight security for Amarnath Yatra

Phagwara, June 14
Senior state vice-president of Parashuram Sena, Hariom Sharma Lovely, ha?s urged the Central Government to ensure proper security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, set to begin on June 29.
Lovely said that recent terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir pose a significant threat to the safety of the pilgrimage, leaving the families of devotees and volunteers anxious. He called for strict instructions to the horse and palanquin operators to charge only the government-mandated fees. He also demanded that vehicles transporting supplies for the community kitchens (langars) be exempted from toll tax.
