Partap Singh Bajwa, Phillaur legislator Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary visit Khatkar Kalan

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 28

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary paid floral tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his 115th birth anniversary at his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan on Wednesday. Remembering the great martyr, the Congress leaders said Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary thinker who invigorated the youth of India with his ideas and actions.

“Our nation can never forget the contributions of Bhagat Singh. He wanted freedom not only from the British rulers but also from social and economic slavery. He wanted equal treatment for everyone and dreamed of eradicating the evils of communalism, casteism, poverty and gender discrimination in our society. It is due to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters like him that we got Independence. It is now our solemn duty to come together to fulfil their vision of a prosperous and happy India,” Bajwa said.

MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary said along with the action, Bhagat Singh emphasised the importance of thought and ideas as he was a brilliant thinker and a prolific writer.

