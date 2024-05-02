 Parties, candidates have their task cut out in fight for Hoshiarpur LS seat : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
Parties, candidates have their task cut out in fight for Hoshiarpur LS seat

Situation in a flux as contestants fail to find the going easy

Photo for representation. File photo



Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, May 1

All major political parties have fielded their candidates for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. With this, electoral colours have started flying in Hoshiarpur with the candidates campaigning in their own inimitable way. The Lok Sabha seat has been held by the BJP continuously for the last 10 years. This time, the BJP has fielded Anita Som Prakash, wife of sitting MP Som Prakash. While the factionalism prevailing in the BJP can create difficulties for Anita Somprakash, it will not be easy for her to overcome the displeasure of senior leaders like Vijay Sampla. It is worth noting that in the past few days, senior leaders including state BJP president Sunil Jakhar and Punjab in-charge Vijay Rupani have met Sampla and tried to redress his grievances over his not getting the ticket.

No easy road ahead

  • Dr Rajkumar may find it difficult to rally AAP workers being earlier a staunch Congman
  • Factionalism in BJP can create difficulties for Anita Somprakash
  • Challenge for Sohan Singh Thandal to carry other voters along with traditional Panthic voters of SAD
  • Cong's Yamini Gomar has humble background, not in active politics
  • Rakesh Suman of BSP will have problems in energising local party cadre
  • Dr BR Ambedkar's grandson relies more on great family legacy

It may be a difficult task for Anita Som Prakash to bring different factions of the BJP on one platform. Also, it will be a tough to make up for the loss of SAD votes as there is no alliance with the SAD this time, unlike the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

This time, the AAP has changed its candidate and given the ticket to former Congress MLA and SC cell president Dr Rajkumar, who left the Congress and joined the AAP some time ago.

Dr Rajkumar’s joining the AAP was completely unexpected as he was considered a certainty to be given the Congress ticket. Dr Rajkumar was known as a vocal opponent of the AAP government in the state and his joining the AAP was a shock for even some of his colleagues, who have not been able to come to terms with the switch.

Also, it will be a big challenge for him to shed the image of being a staunch Congressman and rally the old AAP workers around him. Some of his allies during the previous Lok Sabha elections are yet to accept the change.

Meanwhile, the Akali Dal has fielded its old ‘Taksali’ leader and four-time former MLA, Sohan Singh Thandal. Thandal first became an MLA from Mahilpur and then from Chabbewal and has also been a minister and chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) in Akali governments. In this electoral belt which is generally considered to be Hindu dominated, it will be a challenge for Thandal to carry other voters along with the traditional Panthic voters of the SAD. Besides, some former senior leaders of SAD, who were considered his opponents and had left the party some time ago after joining other parties, will also create problems for him as they were earlier forced to remain silent due to party discipline despite not having good relations with them. But this will not be the case this time.

The Congress surprised everyone with the selection of its candidate. Congress has fielded Yamini Gomar, who has the identity of being ‘a common woman’, as its candidate. Yamini Gomar had contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 on AAP ticket and surprised everyone by getting more than 2.13 lakh votes in her maiden attempt. Later, she had joined the Congress and has been in that party continuously since then. Everyone was surprised by Yamini Gomar, who usually keeps a low profile, getting the ticket. The party has presented her as a trump card to overcome the internal strife. However, the electoral path will not be easy for Yamini Gomar, who belongs to a humble family and had not been very active in active politics.

Meanwhile, the BSP has also fielded Rakesh Suman as its candidate from Hoshiarpur. For Suman, originally from Hoshiarpur district but living in Chandigarh-Mohali for a long time, finding political ground here seems to be a difficult task. Before the elections, the first task which Suman will have to achieve is to energise and unite the BSP cadre.

Bhimrao Ambedkar’s grandson Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar has also announced his candidature for the Hoshiarpur seat. His father Yashwant Bhimrao Ambedkar had contested the LS election here as a Republican Party candidate in 1962. He could not win but was runners-up securing 38.45 per cent of the votes. Now after 62 years, Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar is contesting from the Lok Sabha seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes from Hoshiarpur in place of his father. Only time will tell how much success the magic of Ambedkar’s name spells success for him.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha


