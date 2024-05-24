Parties trying to sacrifice state’s rights over river water: Badal

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, May 23

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said all Delhi-based parties were ready to sacrifice Punjab’s right over its river water and its capital city of Chandigarh. He said the SAD alone stood in the way of these nefarious designs.

Badal addressed massive gatherings at Mukerian, Dasuya, Tanda and Sham Churasi in favour of party candidate Sohan Singh Thandal. He alleged even right now the AAP government is trying its level best to complete a fictitious survey to show that the entire state was covered under canal water supply.

“The purpose is to submit this fake survey to the Supreme Court to show the state has surplus canal water. This will pave the way for the construction of the SYL canal and transfer of Punjab’s river waters to Haryana and Delhi.” He said the Congress and the BJP were also one with AAP on this issue and wanted to rob Punjab of its river water. Only the SAD is standing in the way of these parties,” he said.

He also highlighted how the Congress-AAP joint manifesto wanted to bury Punjab’s right over its capital city, Chandigarh. “Both parties have got together to demand statehood for Chandigarh on the pattern of Delhi,” Badal added.

He also spoke on how the Dalit community was disconcerted that the BJP would change the Constitution if it returned to power. “Sikhs are aggrieved at the way in which the RSS has been handed over control of Takht Hazur Sahib and Takht Patna Sahib and how the SGPC was broken to create a separate Gurdwara committee in Haryana.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal