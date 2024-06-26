Passengers hurt as mini-bus overturns

Our Correspondent

Talwara, June 25

Some passengers suffered minor injuries after the mini-bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Havel Changh village on the Hajipur-Mukerian road here this afternoon.

According to information, the mini-bus of a private company was going from Mukerian to Talwara via Hajipur.

People said when the bus reached near Havel Changh village, the driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to save a two-wheeler rider who came in front of the vehicle. As a result, the bus collided with a tree on the roadside and overturned.

Some passengers suffered injuries in the mishap. They were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian. Most of the injured persons were discharged after administering first-aid.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and started further investigations. Mukerian SDM Ashok Kumar reached the hospital and took stock of the situation.