Passport office asks Nov 22 applicants to come tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 24

Giving much-needed relief to passport applicants who had missed their appointments on account of a technical snag in the server on November 22, the Regional Passport Office, Jalandhar, has rescheduled all such appointments to November 26 (Saturday).

Regional Passport Officer Yashpal said several appointments for processing of passport application were scheduled for November 22 at different Passport Seva Kendra falling under the jurisdiction of RPO, Jalandhar. At the request of the Passport Officer Jalandhar, the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, had decided to facilitate affected passport applicants by re-scheduling their appointment to November 26 at the same locations.