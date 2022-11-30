Passport offices to remain open on Sat

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 29

The Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, has decided to open Passport Sewa Kendras/Post Office Passport Sewa Kendras on December 3 (Saturday) to facilitate passport applicants.

Regional Passport Officer Yash Pal said passport applicants could book/reschedule their appointment to apply for passport by visiting the official website of the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, at www.passportindia.gov.in.

“The appointmernt availability for December 3 can be checked from the above official website. However, we will allow only one preponement or one rescheduling. Applicants are advised to carefully decide to prepone and they will have no opportunity to reschedule or choose another date if they fail to appear after the single opportunity to change,” said the officer.

In this regard, he also informed that no institution or middleman has been authorised by the Ministry of External Affairs, so the general public is advised to apply for their passport directly from the official portal of the MEA and do not come in contact with any agent or middleman.