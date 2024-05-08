Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 7

The police today made new revelations in the case of Pastor Janson, who was caught spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency last week.

Talking to mediapersons, SSP Surendra Lamba said during investigation, it came to light that the pastor, who was caught on charges of spying for Pakistan, was getting money through Dubai. During investigation, a transfer of ?1,00,000 in his account from Dubai had also come to light. The police were investigating his accounts and other transactions to find out from where else he had got the money and to whom he gave it. He said some objectionable documents had been recovered from the mobile phone seized from the accused. Along with this, intelligence information shared by him with his handlers in Pakistan has also been found. Most of these are information related to Army bases and movement, recruitment of Army personnel, recruitment and training for Agniveer scheme, etc. He deleted most of the information shared with the Pakistani handlers from the said mobile phones. The SSP said the mobiles had been sent for forensic investigation, after which there was a possibility of more revelations in the case.

The SSP also told reporters that the accused used to take Indian SIMs of various companies, activate WhatsApp and other apps on those numbers and send them to his handlers in Pakistan through which they used to carry out their activities in India.

It is worth mentioning that last week, after receiving information from the Intelligence Department, the Model Town police had arrested the accused on charges of sending secret information to Pakistan. The accused was living in Mohalla Vijay Nagar for the past four years. The police had seized the mobile and other documents of the accused. Sub-inspector Ram Singh posted at the Model Town police station had stated in his complaint that he was deployed with the police party near the railway crossing on the Phagwara Road. During this time, he was approached by police officer Omkar Singh posted in the Intelligence Department and police personnel Sunil Kumar and Manjeet Singh. They informed him that Harpreet Singh, alias Pastor Janson, who was originally from Fatehpur village of Tarn Taran district, has been living at local Mohalla Vijay Nagar for the past four years. The pastor had gone to Pakistan twice on tourist visa. He said after the above information was brought to notice, the accused was nabbed and his mobile, Aadhaar card, labour card, passport and cash seized.

