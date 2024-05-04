Hoshiarpur: Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 3

Following a tip-off from the intelligence wing, the Model Town police arrested a person on charges of sending secret information to Pakistan. The accused was living in Mohalla Vijay Nagar for the last four years.

The police have seized a mobile phone besides other important documents from the accused.

Sub-inspector Ram Singh, posted at Model Town police station, said he was deployed near the railway crossing on Phagwara Road. During this time, Omkar Singh, posted in the intelligence wing, came to him along with other police personnel, Sunil Kumar and Manjeet Singh. They informed that Pastor Janson alias Harpreet Singh, who is originally a resident of Fatehpur village in Tarn Taran district, has been living in Mohalla Vijay Nagar for the last four years.

They told him that the accused Harpreet Singh alias Pastor Janson had gone to Pakistan twice on a tourist visa. During the visit to Pakistan by the accused, he had come in contact with the ISI and established relations with Pakistan police officials also. After this, the accused obtained a SIM by preparing fake documents and used to send important intelligence, especially information related to secret bases, Army movement and recruitment, to the intelligence officers based in Pakistan through WhatsApp and other means. He also collected large sums of money from them in lieu of it.

The matter was brought to the notice of senior police officials. A raid was conducted and the accused arrested. Police have recovered the mobile, Aadhar card, labour card, passport and cash from the accused who is under interrogation.

