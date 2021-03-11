Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 31

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate on Tuesday solved the car snatching case that was committed at gunpoint near Subway at the Jalandhar-Pathankot bypass.

Divulging the details, the Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor said the Police Commissionerate solved the case both with intelligence and scientific knowledge. He said a Swift Dzire car (PB 08 DJ 4789) was snatched at gunpoint on the intervening night of May 27-28.

Toor said a team of police personnel was constituted under Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskiran Teja and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Gurbaaz Singh.

The Commissioner of Police said on a tip-off, the police arrested six persons, identified as Karan, Saurab, Rajpal, Atul, Mohit Sikka and Ankit. He said after snatching the car, the accused tried to escape, but crashed the car into the divider and fled from spot after leaving it behind.

Toor said the police nabbed the criminals after thorough investigation. He said further investigation into the case was going on and more revelations were expected in the coming days.

He said besides the snatched car, several weapons had been recovered from the accused. Hailing the efforts of CIA in-charge Sukhdeep Singh and his team for cracking the case within 72 hours, Toor said the police team that had cracked the case would suitably be rewarded soon.