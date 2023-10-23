Patients examined at medical camp

Jalandhar, October 22
The volunteers from Lovely Professional University’s National Service Scheme unit, Reformica, organised a free medical camp at the Gurdwara Sahib Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj in Khajurla village today. The initiative, conducted in collaboration with Shriman Superspeciality Hospital, aimed at providing essential healthcare services to the residents of the village.
The camp offered a wide range of services, including general medical examinations, blood sugar tests, blood pressure checks, BMI assessments, and specialised care from gynaecologists, paediatricians and orthopaedists. Free medicines were distributed to patients as per their requirements, ensuring that healthcare was accessible to all.
Sarpanch Ajay Kumar thanked the volunteers for their contribution towards the welfare of the village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM
Jaishankar says many details not out yet | Visas once situat...
India-US 2+2 meet in November
Lloyd J Austin, Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet S Jaish...
Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
25 cases against women in Subhanpur alone