Patients examined at medical camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 22

The volunteers from Lovely Professional University’s National Service Scheme unit, Reformica, organised a free medical camp at the Gurdwara Sahib Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj in Khajurla village today. The initiative, conducted in collaboration with Shriman Superspeciality Hospital, aimed at providing essential healthcare services to the residents of the village.

The camp offered a wide range of services, including general medical examinations, blood sugar tests, blood pressure checks, BMI assessments, and specialised care from gynaecologists, paediatricians and orthopaedists. Free medicines were distributed to patients as per their requirements, ensuring that healthcare was accessible to all.

Sarpanch Ajay Kumar thanked the volunteers for their contribution towards the welfare of the village.

#Lovely Professional University LPU