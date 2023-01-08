Patients inconvenienced for want of ultrasound facility at Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 7

It has been a few months since Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan inaugurated the mother and child care section of the Phagwara Civil Hospital, when he vowed to provide all medical facilities to the patients under one roof. However, no ultrasound scan is being conducted at the Civil Hospital these days as radiologist Dr Jasleen Kaur put in her papers on December 5. The patients now have to go to private centres for an ultrasound test. Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram said he has written to the higher authorities, asking them to fill posts that have been lying vacant at the hospital.