‘Patkas’ with Gurpurb logo distributed

Tribune News Service

Sultanpur Lodhi, Nov 27

On the pious day of 554th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday, advocate Harpreet Sandhu initiated a ‘patka’ (scarf) sewa for the sangat coming to pay obeisance at the historical Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi.

The scarfs had the symbol ‘khanda’ in the centre and logo of 554th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev printed on it. The advocate through Sewa Sankalp Society has already been doing documentary and pictorial work related to the holy city but ‘patka’ sewa is a new initiative started this year.

The sewa has been initiated under the patronage of the Kapurthala Police for the devotees in Sultanpur Lodhi. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Jalandhar Range) Dr S Boopathi, Senior Superintendent of Police Kapurthala Vatsala Gupta and other police personnel performed the sewa of ‘patkas’ in the holy city of Sultanpur.

#Sultanpur Lodhi