 Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air : The Tribune India

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Hockey match, theatrical & musical events, rallies held in Shaheed-e-Azam’s memory

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal leads a cycle rally in Kapurthala on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar/Nawanshahr/ Kapurthala, September 28

The Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, won the hockey match dedicated to the 115th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh here at the local Burlton Park on Wednesday.

In an exciting match, the Surjit Hockey Academy defeated the Punjab and Sind Bank by 7-2, played under the flood lights on the newly constructed six-a-side ground at the local Surjeet Hockey Stadium. The Surjit Hockey Academy led by 4-2 by till half-time. Sundar Sham (2), Manmeet Singh (2), Sahaj, Ranjot Singh and Gurpreet scored goals for the winning team while Gautam, Jaskaran, Aman Gulati and Raman scored goals for the Punjab and Sindh Bank.

Jalandhar-I Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jai Inder Singh had kicked off the match by cutting a cake. In Nawanshahr, the martyr’s native village Khatkar Kalan was illuminated with lights, evoking patriotism in the hearts of the residents. The people paid homage to the freedom fighter.

During the daytime, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presided over a state-level function to commemorate the 115th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh but in the evening, the administration, with the support of North Zone Cultural Center, Patiala, and Punjabi University, Patiala, celebrated the occasion by organising poetic and theatrical shows, including bhangra, malwai gidha.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said the greatest martyr of the country Bhagat Singh was remembered through various cultural events and presentations. A candle march was organized, led by DC Randhawa and SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena.

In Kapurthala, the district administration organised various events urging people to come forward to serve the nation. A contingent of the Punjab Police also paid a ceremonial salute in the honour of Bhagat Singh at District Administrative Complex.

#Hockey #Kapurthala #Nawanshahr

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

2
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

3
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

4
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

5
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

6
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

7
Punjab

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

8
Nation

No change in Army regiments' names

9
Chandigarh

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

10
Nation

Viral video: Malayalam actors allege molestation at mall in Kerala; police launch probe

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

Congress presidential poll nominations end tomorrow: Party rushes to find consensus candidate

Congress rushes to find consensus candidate; 'Will run' says Digvijaya Singh as he collects nomination papers

The presidential poll nominations end on Friday

As Ashok Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi, air of Punjab in Rajasthan crisis

As Ashok Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi, air of Punjab in Rajasthan crisis

Rajasthan is one of the only two states (the other being Chh...

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’...

In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at Chandigarh Railway Station

DRDO to develop training aids for security forces’ dogs

Chandigarh Health Department withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Chandigarh cop gets bail in property grab case

Punjab Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved in Ludhiana

Paddy procurement set to begin in Ludhiana district from Saturday

Ludhiana pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course