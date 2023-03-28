Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Jalandhar, March 27
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its anti-corruption campaign has arrested a revenue patwari, Prem Kumar, posted at Nawanshahar for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 24,000.
A spokesperson for the VB said the case had been registered against Kumar after investigation of an online complaint lodged at the CM’s anti-corruption action line.
He added that the complainant Amarjit Singh, a resident of Karnana in Banga had alleged that the Patwari had taken Rs 24,000 as bribe in instalments in lieu of mutation of land belonging to his father and uncle. He further added that the complainant had recorded the conversation when the accused patwari was demanding the bribe. The spokesperson added that the VB had investigated the allegation and registered a case at the VB police station in Jalandhar against the official after finding him guilty.
