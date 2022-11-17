Patwari fails to maintain record, faces suspension

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

District Collector-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Vishesh Sarangal has issued orders to suspend Revenue Patwari of Patwar Halqa Chuharpur Lovepreet singh under Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division for dereliction of duty and gross negligence in maintaining the revenue record.

Lovepreet has been suspended from government service with immediate effect under Section 4 of the Punjab Punishment and Appeal Rules, 1970 as during the suspension, the headquarter of the employee concerned has been fixed at Tehsil Bholath.

Sarangal said dereliction of duty by government officials/employees would not be tolerated in any case. Besides that, the SDM Sultanpur Lodhi has been asked to give the additional charge of Patwar halqa to concerned another Revenue Patwari.