Patwari held for taking Rs 5K bribe

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 27

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a patwari, Parmvir Singh, posted at the Dasuya tehsil office, Hoshiarpur district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,200. He was evading arrest for the past one month in this case.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the state VB said Manprit Kaur, a resident of Panwan village in Hoshiarpur district, lodged a complaint in this regard on the Chief Minister Anti-Corruption Action Line. After an inquiry, the revenue official had been arrested.

He said during investigation, it was established that the suspect had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 5,200 for demarcation of the complainant’s land and retained her application in this regard for three months.

After the completion of enquiry, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the VB police station, Jalandhar range, last month. However, the patwari was evading arrest since then. He would be produced in the competent court tomorrow.

