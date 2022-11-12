Patwari of Sarai Jatta suspended

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, November 11

Vishesh Sarangal, District Collector-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, has issued orders to suspend Kuldeep Singh, patwari of the Sarai Jatta area in Sultanpur Lodhi, on the charges of dereliction of duty and remaining absent from official duty.

The patwari has been suspended from services with immediate effect under Section 4 of the Punjab Punishment and Appeal Rules, 1970, on charges of gross negligence and non-attendance in official duty.

During the suspension, the headquarters of the employee concerned has been fixed at Bholath Tehsil. The Sultanpur Lodhi SDM has been asked to give the additional charge of patwar area concerned to another revenue patwari.

The Deputy Commissioner has made it clear that dereliction of duty by government officials or employees would not be tolerated in any case.