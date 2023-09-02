Patwaris protest, boycott work of additional circles

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 1

On a call of the Revenue Patwar Union, Punjab, in protest against the imposition of ESMA on the employees by the Punjab Government, patwaris on Friday started a pen-down strike in the district tehsil complex by boycotting the work of additional circles.

On the occasion, union president Sandeep Singh and general secretary Manjit Singh Grewal said now they would only do the work of their circle while sitting in their seats. They said they would not see the work of other areas at all. The state government was threatening the patwaris, but they would also challenge ESMA imposed by the government in the high court.

They said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who made big promises during the elections, was now running away from fulfilling his promises. If Patwaris wanted to walk on the path of struggle, they were being threatened with acts like ESMA. They said patwaris were working in flood-damaged villages and would continue to do so, but the government had not kept its promises.

