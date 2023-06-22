Pb Waqf Board approves 3,000 new pensioners

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 21

The Punjab Waqf Board approved over 3,000 new pensioners in a recent meeting chaired by Additional Director General of Police MF Farooqui and CEO Latif Ahmad.

The board has also hiked the salaries of its patwaris from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, besides allowing the benefit of TA to the tune of Rs 5,000. The board also discussed several key issues during the meeting. Farooqui said that the board is providing pensions to the beneficiaries under various categories, including widows, persons with disabilities and old-age persons. As many as 4,200 beneficiaries are getting pension benefits under this scheme, he said, adding that with the approval of 3,000 new cases, the 7,200 beneficiaries would now get pensions at an outlay of Rs 9 crore per annum.