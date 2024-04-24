PCC chief Raja Warring visits Hoshiarpur to quell rebel

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Hoshiarpur, April 23

A day after the Congress announced the candidature of Yamini Gomar from the Hoshiarpur (reserved) Lok Sabha seat, Punjab Congress Committee chief Amrinder S Raja Warring held a meeting of all party workers at the house of former MLA Pawan Adia in Model Town here.

Jalandhar SAD candidate MS Kaypee along with party leaders at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune Photo

Whirlwind tour for Kaypee, Akali leadership A day after shifting from the Congress to Shiromani Akali Dal and getting announced as its candidate, it was a whirlwind tour for Mahinder S Kaypee and the entire local Akali leadership. Accompanied by district chiefs Gurpartap Wadala (rural) and Kulwant S Manan (urban), former MLA Baldev Khera, Bachitar S Kohar, Iqbal S Dhindsa, Paramjit S Reru, Harjap S Sangha and Gurpreet Khalsa, Kaypee first paid obeisance at the Golden Temple. He then went to Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar. Coming to Jalandhar, his stop was at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, Dera Sant Pritam Dass Baba Jaure, Talhan Sahib Gurdwara and finally culminating at Devi Talab Mandir.

The move was aimed at quelling the rebellion within the party and to pep up the candidate who had been lying low and out of active politics for long. All halqa in-charges, including Adia from Sham Churasi, Micky Dogra from Dasuya, Indu Bala from Mukerian, MLA Balwinder Dhaliwal from Phagwara, ex-minister Sangat S Gilzian from Urmar and former Punjab Youth Congress chief Amarpreet Lally, were present in the meeting.

Adia, who too had been demanding ticket from the seat, was learnt to have been a bit cross. In the meeting, he told everyone that he was annoyed as Gomar came to his place last evening. Gomar told him that she would put him to the party president on phone.

He said he was capable enough of talking to Warring directly. Upon arrival of the PCC chief at his place today, Adia, however, said he had accepted the decision and would support Gomar.

Indu Bala too expressed her grudge that Gomar did not even make a courtesy call to her. She too later made peace. Warring told everyone that she needed support of everyone to raise her popularity graph.

“We all need to project her, create a hype for her and make her known everywhere around,” Warring said.

Later, everyone guided her, chalked out an initial launching plan and then took her along to a local Hanuman Temple on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti where they all prayed for her success.

