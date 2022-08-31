 Jalandhar: PCM college students shine in exams : The Tribune India

campus notes

Jalandhar: PCM college students shine in exams

Meritorious students of PCM SD College for Women.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The GNDU results of BSc (Economics) Semester VI of PCM SD College for Women have been impressive. Three students passed with distinction. Tanvi Bahri bagged the first position in the college by scoring 1,866 (77.75%) out of 2400 marks, Garisha stood second in the college with 1,817 (75.70%) marks and Ritika secured 1,811 (75.47%) marks, earning the third position in the college. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, other honourable members of the managing committee and Principal of the college Prof (Dr) Pooja Prashar applauded the students on their success and wished them for their bright future.

Science Model-Making Contest held

Apeejay School Mahavir Marg kick-started the science week in school by conducting a Science Model Making Competition for middle and senior categories. The school quadrangle was converted into an open-air science laboratory with 16 bright and budding scientists. The topic for the projects were drawn from concerns related to home security, solar harnessing, environment, smart farm practices, soldiers on the border, visually-impaired catering to literally every section of society. School Principal Girish Kumar congratulated the winners and the participants.

Induction Programme organised

An induction ceremony was organised for the first-year students of BBA, BHMCT, BCA and BCom (H), MBA, PGDCA at Pyramid College of Business and Technology, Phagwara. The induction programme commenced with the auspicious Sarasvati Vandana and lighting of the lamp. In his address to new students, Dr Vivek Mittal, Director, extended a warm welcome to the fresh batch of students. Shirish Mudgal, Regional Head of Business Standards, conducted a business quiz for the students, to raise awareness about economic activities.

Exercise on health conducted

An activity, ‘Juicy Fruity,’ was organised by CJS Public School for the Nursery class students. As a part of the activity, the children placed cards of different fruits. The colours and varieties of different fruits were also highlighted. The students relished a mouth-watering fruit chat. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr Ravi Suta lauded the CJSIANS’ creativity. They motivated the students to make fruits an intergal part of their daily diet, and urged the students to eat fruits daily to stay fit and healthy.

Fencing Tournament organised

Apeejay School Mahavir Marg organised a District Fencing Tournament in a long spate of sporting events which kickstarted with the Zone-3 (West -1) sports tournaments. The fencing tournament was graced by Anil Awasthi, Principal Govt SS School, Hellar, and the Guest of Honour, Harinder Singh Sangha. The Boys team of Apeejay School Mahavir Marg bagged the Gold trophy in U-17 (EPPE), U-17(SABER) and a Silver trophy in U-14 (SABER). The girls team won Gold in U-17 (SABER). The Silver trophy went to Sanskriti KMV school in all events except for in U-14 Boys (SABER), in which it won a bronze. Shiv Jyoti Public School won Gold in it. The winning teams were felicitated.

Vikram Sarabhai Remembered

The Vigyan Prasar Network Club (VIPNET) of the PG Department of Physics from Kanya Maha Vidyalaya observed the 103rd birth anniversary of Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, the Father of Indian Space Programme. Students delivered a presentation, covering Dr Vikram’s will to establish a science community in our country. The event was attended by post-graduate and under-graduate Physics students. The students also dwelled on the achievements and the life of Dr Vikram Sarabhai. They also discussed his role in the Indian Space Programme. A small interactive quiz was organised to boost the participation of the students. The winners were awarded. Principal Prof (Dr) Atima Dwivedi lauded the efforts of PG Department of Physics.

World Entrepreneur Day observed

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya observed the World Entrepreneur Day under the aegis of Innovation Council, Ministry of Education. An interactive session with Megha, Creative Director, Label Megha Luthra, was organised on the occasion. Dr Anjana Bhatia extended a warm welcome to the resource-person, and highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship as an essential skill. Megha discussed ways to become successful entrepreneur.

Students pass with flying colours

Bringing glory to the DIPS chain, Harpreet Kaur, a student of DIPS College (Co-Educational) Dhilwan, secured the first position in the university in MCom examination. CEO Monica Mandotra awarded the students with letters of appreciation. Harpreet has bagged the first position in the university by securing 89.27 per cent marks. With this, Harpreet has also become a gold medalist in GNDU.

