 PCM SD College for Girls : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

PCM SD College for Girls

PCM SD College for Girls


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Department of Music of PCM SD College for Girls held a webinar on “Bhavon Ki Abhivyakti Mein Sangeet Ki Bhumika”. Resource person for the event was Bhawna, Assistant Professor at Chaudhry Ranbir Singh University, Jind, Haryana. Bhawna delved into various aspects of music and its profound impact on expressing emotions. She highlighted the significance of different styles of singing in portraying various feelings effectively. Moreover, she provided insights into the art of composing songs that capture the essence of different emotions while ensuring the preservation of their meaning when sung. The webinar witnessed an overwhelming response, with attendance surpassing expectations.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

The 98th foundation day of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar was celebrated under guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen. The event began with lightning the holy lamp followed by DAV Gaan. Justice (retd) NK Sud, Vice President DAVCMC and Chairman DAV Local Advisory Committee, graced as the guest of the occasion. Principal Sareen, in her speech, told about the journey of HMV from Lahore to Jalandhar. Sareen focused upon the achievements of HMV and said HMV scored A++ in NAAC accreditation. Sareen also made the students aware pertaining to their voting rights..

Hindu Kanya College

The Department of Social Sciences of Hindu Kanya College arranged an extension lecture on 'personality development' to motivate the students to lead a purposeful life. Seema Rani, head of the department, welcomed Sanjeev Dawar, officiating Principal of RK Arya College, Nawanshahr, the resource person of the session. Dawar enlightened the students about the importance of reciting mool mantra or prayer before starting any task. He emphasised on speaking truth and enlightened students about the importance of opening the nine sensory and spiritual gates along with one secret gate to lead a purposeful life.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a blood donation camp on the campus. The camp was organised by KMV Red Ribbon Club under the aegis of Department of Student Welfare. Students as well as faculty members volunteered to donate blood in large number. It was heartening to see the new generation respond positively to this benign social activity. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi said it gave her great happiness and satisfaction that the activity of the day was going to save many precious human lives. She further maintained that it was an annual feature at KMV.

Apeejay College of Fine Arts

Apeejay College of Fine Arts felicitated Advanced Learners of Session 2023-24. Students, who had performed exceptionally well and grabbed the top three positions in midterm examinations held in college, were honoured with the certificates. Shivanshi Khanna of B.Com Sem 6th shared with the august gathering that how over the years, MSTs have helped her to ace the university examinations and also made her university topper.

DAV College

A total of 129 students from 12 colleges participated in the Ecomania-2024, an Inter-College Competition organised by Kautilya Society of Economics under the aegis of PG Department of Economics at DAV College. Chief guest for the event was Amanpreet Kaur, Assistant Professor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The event began with a warm welcome by the Head of the Department, Suresh Kumar Khurana, who welcomed all the guests and students present at the event. He said there would be six competitions in this event, including paper reading competition, chart making competition, powerpoint presentation competition, rangoli competition, quiz competition, and theme-based choreography competition. Principal Rajesh Kumar extended his best wishes to all the students for their performance.

Woodstock Public School, Batala

Amritsar: Woodstock Public School, Batala today commemorated World Health Day, focusing on the theme “My Health, My Right”. The day’s events were both inspiring and educational, starting with a spirited group song that set a positive tone. Students delivered speeches highlighting the importance of health, followed by a group poem that resonated with the audience. A dance performance showcased the connection between physical activity and well-being. Woodstock school took a pledge to prioritize health, underscoring their commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle among students and staff. Chairperson Satinderjit Nijjar, Satnam Singh Nijjar, and Principal Ancy shared motivational words, urging everyone to embrace healthy habits. They emphasised the significance of maintaining physical and mental well-being. The school organised a cycle rally to promote a healthy and pollution-free environment. The rally, flagged off by Jaswant Kaur Rair, SP headquarters, Batala aimed to raise awareness about the benefits of cycling for health and the environment.

St Soldier Elite Convent School

“World Health Day” was celebrated at St Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru, in which children were encouraged to eat a balanced diet and children were asked to stay away from junk food. On this occasion, the children had prepared nutritious food from their home. Under this, classes IX and X healthy food competitions were conducted. In these competitions, prizes were given to the children who came in the first, second and third places. Accordingly, a balanced food painting competition was also conducted for children from the third class III. Children presented wonderful paintings related to food. School MD Mangal Singh Kishanpuri, while addressing the children, advocated that the students should eat balanced food so that their health remains good.

PBN Senior Secondary School

Engineer Ravi Kumar, working as senior physical teacher of PBN Senior Secondary School, was awarded the rank of Associate NCC Officer in the convocation parade of ANO held at the Officer Training Academy of National Cadet Corps, Kamathi Nagpur. Stars were unveiled on the shoulders of Kumar in the passing out parade held at Chunnilal Parade Ground of NCC Officer Training Academy, Kamathi. He was also awarded the Best in Shooting Award. Trainees from various states across the country participated in this convocation parade. The trainees, who came for training from various states of India, successfully completed the 60-day rigorous PRCN course training system.

#Jind


