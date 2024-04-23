PCMSA withdraws move to hold strike

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 22

Under the leadership of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) state president Dr Akhil Sarin, the PCMSA, Hoshiarpur, SMOs, medical officers and paramedics held a gate rally and took out a march from the Civil Surgeon’s Office to the entry gate of the Civil Hospital here on Monday.

They were protesting against the recent incident of violence in which Dr Sunil Bhagat, SMO, ESI Hospital, Hoshiarpur, was attacked and suffered a cardiac arrest. This was followed by a press conference at the Civil Surgeon’ Office in which PCMSA (Punjab) state president Dr Akhil Sarin and general secretary Dr Vaninder Riar said the PCMSA had held deliberations with Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh over the issue of assault on Dr Sunil Bhagat.

The PCMSA was apprised of the prompt action taken by the department in this regard, immediate registration of an FIR against the accused and arrest of the culprit, prompt transfer of Dr Bhagat to specialty hospital. The Health Minister said all treatment expenses would be borne by the government and due care regarding stay of Dr Sunil’s family in Ludhiana was taken. Dr Akhil Sarin said the PCMSA has been assured of setting up of a district-level grievance redress system/mechanism, headed by the Civil Surgeon/Deputy Director-level officer.

In case of any such untoward incidents in future, the institution head will be responsible for the registration of an FIR. It has been assured that all district hospitals will be getting security via a police chowki and outsourced staff, and the Sub Divisional Hospital/Community Health Centre via outsourced staff, aimed at providing safe and conducive work environment at all public health institutions. It was emphasised that as per the code of ethics, no videography will be allowed to be done on the hospital premises.

In view of the steps taken by the government on the issue, the PCMSA dropped the move to hold a strike.

