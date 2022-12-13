Peddler nabbed with intoxicants

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Satnampura (Phagwara) police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 50 grams of intoxicants from his possession on Sunday night. The accused who was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Pehchan Nagar in Phagwara, was nabbed at a checkpoint near Santokhpura locality, the police said. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Cops clueless about 3 POs

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police are yet to arrest three murder accused — Janak Raj, Rajesh and Sonu — who have been on the run for the last 20 years. The trio had allegedly murdered a local jeweller, Mimik. Janak was earlier employed at the jewellery shop owned by the victim’s grandfather. He once had a scuffle with Mimik and his father in January 2002. Later on, Janak and his accomplices attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. Mimik was declared brought dead in the hospital. The three were then declared proclaimed offenders (POs).Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Harjinder Singh has admitted that 20 years on, they have still not been able to nab the trio. OC

Murder suspect still at large

Phillaur: More than fifteen months after Rohit, a resident of Mohalla Khatikan, was allegedly shot dead by Jaswinder Singh Bunty of Lohar, the Nurmahal police have still not been able to nab the suspect. The police had registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Bunty.