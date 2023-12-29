 Pedestrian hit by bus, dies : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

In Brief

Pedestrian hit by bus, dies

Pedestrian hit by bus, dies

Picture for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding bus near the general bus stand on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Amar Chand, a resident of Todarpur village. He was going inside the bus stand when the incident took place. The police arrested the bus driver and registered a case against him. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members on Thursday after post-mortem examination. OC

peddler held with heroin

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. The suspect has been identified as Surjit Singh, alias Seeta, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhana village. SHO Gurjit Singh Nagra said 10 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession. The SHO said cases under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. OC

Man nabbed with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Vijay Kumar said the suspect had been identified as Manjit Lal, alias Babby, a resident of Fateh Pur village. The IO said 20 bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

2 booked for gas cylinder theft

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked two persons for stealing gas cylinders from a house. Investigating officer (IO) Nachatar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Vijay Kumar and Chanann Singh, residents of Bhode village. Som Lal, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house on December 26 and stole a gas cylinder from the kitchen. The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

When Goa's Taj hotel chef had to find ripe papayas for Indira Gandhi’s breakfast during 1983 CHOGM meeting

2
India

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indian Navy veterans

3
Punjab

SYL row: Shekhawat holds meeting with Punjab, Haryana CMs; no water to spare, Mann reiterates state’s old stand

4
Haryana Explainer

Decoding fog: Why are some regions more prone to it

5
Chandigarh

Dense fog hits flight operations at SBSI Airport

6
India

If issues related to EVMs are not ‘fixed’ before 2024 general election, BJP can win over 400 seats: Sam Pitroda

7
India

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justices of 5 high courts

8
Entertainment

I owe my career to him, says Sonu Sood as he condoles Vijayakanth’s death

9
Punjab

14 years after death of a Punjab Special Forces soldier in J-K operations, mother gets liberalised pension

10
Sports

South Africa rout India by an innings and 32 runs inside three days of 1st Test

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...

Maine bars Donald Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs states' authority to block former president

Another state bars Donald Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs states' authority to block former president

The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a ...

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...

Security check carried out at Mangaluru airport following bomb threat

Security check carried out at Mangaluru airport following bomb threat

Mangaluru is one among the multiple airports in the country ...

Rahul Gandhi demonstrated Japanese martial art skills during meeting with Bajrang Punia in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Rahul Gandhi demonstrated Japanese martial art skills during meeting with Bajrang Punia in Haryana’s Jhajjar

In a video uploaded by Bajrang on 'X' on Thursday, Gandhi ca...


Cities

View All

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

76-kg heroin seized, 99 arrested

BSF, police foil smuggling attempt, arrest three with 1.440 kg of heroin

Looking back 2023: Farmers continue fight for better price of crops

Battling staff shortage, RTA to accommodate onerous licensing work of SDM-II office

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Fog disrupts flight schedules

Chandigarh: MC yet to recover Rs 6.33 cr in rent: Audit

3 yrs on, top posts in Panchkula MC vacant

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

Ruckus in MCD House, 4 BJP councillors suspended

Bhupender Yadav leads BJP leaders in paying tribute to Jaitley on birth anniversary

AAP hits out at Centre as Delhi, Punjab left out of R-Day parade

‘Bolero gang’ busted, 3 arrested

‘Bolero gang’ busted, 3 arrested

Woman’s murder case cracked

RoundGlass Tehang lads romp home

Of 24,000 members, only 285 eligible to vote in NRI Sabha poll

One more suspect lands in police dragnet

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

YPS players shine in national championships