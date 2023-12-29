Pedestrian hit by bus, dies

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding bus near the general bus stand on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Amar Chand, a resident of Todarpur village. He was going inside the bus stand when the incident took place. The police arrested the bus driver and registered a case against him. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members on Thursday after post-mortem examination. OC

peddler held with heroin

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. The suspect has been identified as Surjit Singh, alias Seeta, a resident of Dharme Dian Chhana village. SHO Gurjit Singh Nagra said 10 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession. The SHO said cases under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. OC

Man nabbed with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Vijay Kumar said the suspect had been identified as Manjit Lal, alias Babby, a resident of Fateh Pur village. The IO said 20 bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

2 booked for gas cylinder theft

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked two persons for stealing gas cylinders from a house. Investigating officer (IO) Nachatar Singh said the suspects had been identified as Vijay Kumar and Chanann Singh, residents of Bhode village. Som Lal, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house on December 26 and stole a gas cylinder from the kitchen. The IO said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC had been registered.

