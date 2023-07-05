Pending VAT assessment cases: MP Rinku takes up one-time settlement scheme with CM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 4

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku today took up the issue of a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme for traders and industrialists with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding their pending VAT assessment cases for 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The MP stated that the Punjab Chief Minister gave assurance to soon roll out a state-wide policy to settle all pending VAT assessment cases so as to facilitate the business community of the state.

He said the OTS scheme was a long-pending demand of traders, which unfortunately was ignored by previous governments. However, it was the need of the hour to roll out such a policy to facilitate the business community of the state. The Punjab Government would soon bring such policy to facilitate traders. He reiterated that the state government was committed to further boosting the industrial growth of the state.

Rinku further stated that a detailed discussion was held with the CM regarding the holistic development of all nine Assembly segments of the district. The government had already prepared a blueprint to launch new initiatives to put Jalandhar district on a high-growth trajectory.

He said special focus was being laid on the development of all towns falling within the jurisdiction of the district as the CM had also assured to launch projects for various Municipal Councils and the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation. He said top priority would be given to road projects, periphery of villages and sewerage systems so that city-like facilities can be provided in the rural areas.