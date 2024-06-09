Pendu Mazdoor Union to hold dharna at SSP office

Tanda, June 8
A meeting of rural workers was held today at Shimla Pahari Park to outline the preparations for the protest to be held in front of the office of Hoshiarpur SSP on June 13 on the call of the Punjab Pendu Mazdoor Union.
Addressing the meeting, state press secretary of the union Kashmir Singh Ghugshore and leader of the youth wing of the union Gurpreet Singh Cheeda said on June 13, a large number of rural labourers will stage a dharna, demanding to file a case under the SC, ST Act and other sections against the MLA Jasvir Singh Raja and his supporters who abused the Dalits and to release the jailed labourers.
