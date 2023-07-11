 People in Shahkot, Lohian blocks move to safer places : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
Fearing floods, take valuables, kids and cattle along with them

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 10

Scores of people who lost their cattle in the 2019 floods have started taking their cattle to safer places this time. Marginal farmers who are living in low-lying areas in Shahkot and Lohian blocks have already lost their entire crop and are only left with cattle. They packed their valuables and started moving to safer places along with their children.

Sandeep Singh from Mundi Cholian village in Lohian said he lost two out of four cattle in the 2019 floods. This time, he wanted to save two cattle. So, he packed his bags and left, along with his children, for Null village in Jalandhar.

“Crops of five acres have been totally destroyed. I don’t know what I am not going to do. All I want is the safety of my children and cattle,” he said.

Boharh Singh, along with his children, from the same village also went to the city today. “I had sown paddy on four acres and the entire crop got submerged in water,” he said adding that in the previous floods, they had suffered a lot and had to run for their lives. This time, they were prepared and took pre-emptive measures on their own.

Daljit Kaur, a teacher from Mehrajwala village, said they had also started packing valuables and were going to Kapurthala city to remain safe.

“Thinking of previous floods, chills are still sent down the spine. Nobody wants to take risk this time,” she said.

