People urged to exercise right to franchise

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 10

Aiming to achieve the target of over 70% voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, awareness is being spread among voters under the SVEEP programme on the directions of District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal.

Playing a tambourine, Hoshiarpur’s SVEEP Nodal Officer Preet Kohli made people aware about voting at the railway station. Kohli went inside a train going from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar, the reservation counter and platforms of the station to interact with people. People were urged to use their right to franchise.

Assistant Nodal Officer, Media and Communication, Rajneesh Guliani and Neeraj Dhiman carried posters and placards. Kohli attracted the attention of passengers with patriotic songs to motivate them to vote in large numbers. During this, demo of EVM and VVPAT machine was also shown.

District Election Officer Komal Mittal said that the Election Commission of India was committed to achieve the target of 100 per cent voting so awareness campaigns were being run across the country.

