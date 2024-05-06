Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, May 5

The District Administration today conducted the first phase of training for over 5,000 polling personnel to be deployed at all 791 polling stations for Lok Sabha elections in all four Assembly segments. It was held at four places - Virsa Vihar, Sultanpur Lodhi, Phagwara and Nadala.

Giving information, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal said the first training was carried out efficaciously as per the ECI guidelines. He said the next phase of training to poll staff would be held on May 25 while the final training would be imparted a day before the polling day.

Panchal said all Assistant Returning Officers today inspected the training in their respective constituencies so as to ensure seamless polling process. He also urged the polling staff to perform their duties with utmost dedication and commitment so that the entire election process could be accomplish successfully in free, fair and seamless manner.

The Deputy Commissioner said the Administration had made a schedule to deliver voting machines to Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) after its requisite sorting. He said ballot units, control units and VVPATs would be given to ARO 26-Bholath on May 7, ARO 28-Sultanpur Lodhi on May 8, ARO 27-Kapurthala on May 9, and ARO 29-Phagwara on May 10.

Meanwhile, District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal said a committed had been formed to examine the requests of officials for exemption in poll duty on various grounds. The requests will be received at DAC’s room no 16, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 am to 12 noon.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala #Lok Sabha #Sultanpur Lodhi