Perilous Garha road puts commuters’ lives at risk

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, October 2

The road spanning the distance from Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to Garha Chowk that further extends into Defence Colony has fallen into a state of disrepair, causing distress among local residents who navigate the treacherous path daily.

The condition of the road had improved slightly during the Assembly elections offering some relief. It is now again riddled with huge potholes and poses a threat to the commuters, especially during rains.

According to residents of Defence Colony, the ordeal began over a year ago when the road was patched up offering relief albeit briefly to those who rely on it for their daily commute. However, the respite was short-lived as the road was excavated again for installation of pipes as part of the surface water project.

Dip in footfall at shops Local businesses have also felt the repercussions, with shopkeepers in Garha Chowk reporting a decline in footfall due to the road’s condition. Sanjay Verma, a shop owner, lamented that customers were hesitant to visit the stores because of the road’s condition. It’s affecting the business.

“Despite the completion of work to lay pipes, the Municipal Corporation (MC) left the road in a poor state, with no signs of initiating the much-needed reconstruction,” the residents said.

Residents said time and again, they had shared harrowing experiences due to the deplorable condition of the road, but nothing has happened. Expressing concern, Rajesh Sharma, a daily commuter, said: “Commuting on this stretch is a nightmare during rains. Potholes turn into puddles and the accumulation of water makes driving hazardous. We risk our lives every day.”