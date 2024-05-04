Jalandhar: Petrol stations to offer discounts to voters on June 1

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

In an innovative move to encourage voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections, three petrol stations in Jalandhar have partnered with the district administration. District Election Officer Dr Himanshu Aggarwal announced that Amar Highway Filling Stations in Paragpur and Kartarpur, and Rakha Filling Station in Suranussi, will offer discounts to voters on June 1. Voters will receive a Rs 2 per litre discount on petrol/diesel and a Rs 5 discount on XP 100 petrol upon presenting their ink-marked finger after voting.

Dr Aggarwal during a meeting with the owners of petrol stations commended their efforts, noting that it aligns with the administration’s efforts to boost voter participation under the SVEEP campaign. During discussions with the petrol station owners, he highlighted the voluntary participation of numerous businesses in the mission to surpass the target of 70 per cent voter turnout in Jalandhar.

Previously, various industries such as hotels, sports, eateries, immigration consultants and IELTS centres had announced significant discounts for voters exercising their franchise on June 1 for the Lok Sabha polls.

