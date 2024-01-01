PG owner arrested

Phagwara: The Chiherru police have arrested a person for giving rooms to students without taking any ID proof in his PG accommodation at Miherru village on Sunday night. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered. Sub-inspector Ranjit Singh said the police would continue the campaign to check PGs to eradicate the evil of drugs. OC
Man booked for bigamy
Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a woman, Sheela Devi of Gobindpura locality in Phagwara, the police have registered a case against her son-in-law Sandip Kumar, a resident of Basant Nagar, on the charges of cheating his wife Sonia by bigamy with a foreign national girl. The complainant told the police that Sandip married her daughter Sonia on March 5, 2014, and had two kids now. She said the suspect went to Manila a few years after the wedding, but married a foreign national girl without divorcing Sonia. A case under Sections 494 and 420 of the IPC has been registered. OC
3 booked in dowry case
Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked three persons of a family – Gagan Deep Singh, a resident of Gorsian Nihal village, his father Bhajan Singh and mother Surinder Kaur – in a dowry harassment case. Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Burj Kela village, complained to the police that after the marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry. Investigating officer Avtar Lal said a case under Sections 406 and 498-A was registered. No arrest had been made so far.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...