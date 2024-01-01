PG owner arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Chiherru police have arrested a person for giving rooms to students without taking any ID proof in his PG accommodation at Miherru village on Sunday night. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered. Sub-inspector Ranjit Singh said the police would continue the campaign to check PGs to eradicate the evil of drugs. OC

Man booked for bigamy

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a woman, Sheela Devi of Gobindpura locality in Phagwara, the police have registered a case against her son-in-law Sandip Kumar, a resident of Basant Nagar, on the charges of cheating his wife Sonia by bigamy with a foreign national girl. The complainant told the police that Sandip married her daughter Sonia on March 5, 2014, and had two kids now. She said the suspect went to Manila a few years after the wedding, but married a foreign national girl without divorcing Sonia. A case under Sections 494 and 420 of the IPC has been registered. OC

3 booked in dowry case

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked three persons of a family – Gagan Deep Singh, a resident of Gorsian Nihal village, his father Bhajan Singh and mother Surinder Kaur – in a dowry harassment case. Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Burj Kela village, complained to the police that after the marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry. Investigating officer Avtar Lal said a case under Sections 406 and 498-A was registered. No arrest had been made so far.

