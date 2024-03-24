Phagwara: 1 arrested for theft at hospital

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Phagwara Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehimber Ram, the police have arrested one person under Section 380 of the IPC on the charge of stealing valuables from a hospital. The arrested suspect was identified as Punit Kumar, a resident of Kherra Chowk. He was caught red-handed by hospital staff while stealing valuables and handed over to the police. oc

Man held with 5 gm of heroin

Phagwara: The police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 5 gram of heroin from his possession on Friday night. The arrested suspect was identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Chhajj Colony. He was nabbed at a check point. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. oc

Goods stolen from factory

Phagwara: A Gun Metal Factory on Palahai Road was burgled on Friday night. Thieves entered the factory after demolishing its wall and decamped with goods worth thousands of rupees. A case was registered by the police in this connection. oc

Woman liquor smuggler held

Phagwara: The police arrested a woman and recovered two boxes of illicit liquor from her possession on Friday night. The suspect was identified as Rekha, a resident of Chhajj Colony. She was nabbed at a check point, the police said. A case under the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the suspect. oc

One held for snatching phone

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Shreya Pandey, a Lovely Professional University student, the police arrested a person under Section 379 of the IPC and recovered her snatched mobile phone on Friday night. The arrested suspect was identified as Vikki Pancholi, a resident of Gobindpura. The suspect was nabbed at a check point while he was driving his car bearing registration number DL-10-CB-0962. The police impounded his car and handed over the snatched mobile phone to the victim. oc

Man acquitted of rape charge

Phagwara: Jalandhar Additional District and Sessions Judge Sarabjit Singh Dhaliwal has acquitted a Shahkot village resident of the charge of raping a minor girl. The court said the prosecution had failed to prove the charge against Sukhwinder Singh, alias Chhinda, a resident of Sohal Jagir village. The police had registered a case against Chhinda on April 10, 2022. oc

Two proclaimed offenders held

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding since last year. Investigating officer (IO) Balwinder Singh said the PO was identified as Sukhpreet Singh, alias Sukh, a resident of Nihaluwal village. He was wanted in an attempt to murder case. The Shahkot police arrested PO Amrik Singh, alias Roki, a resident of Nihaluwal village, said IO Buta Ram.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara