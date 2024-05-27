Phagwara: 14 booked on assault charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have booked 14 persons on the charge of assaulting a villager and his family members. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Mana Pandit, Sunni Pandit, Roda Pandit Jaskaran, alias Mana, and Mangi, all residents of Pandori Khas village; Karan, Deep, and Sokha, all residents of Khurshaid Pur village; and their seven unidentified accomplices. Satnam Singh, a resident of Pandori Khas village, told the police that the suspects barged into his house on the night of May 21 and attacked him and his brother and mother. The suspects ransacked their house and also threatened them. A case under Sections 323, 452, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Weapons found in abandoned car

Phagwara: The police recovered an unclaimed car bearing registration number PB-02BL-6743 near the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, on Saturday night. The police also recovered a pistol, two magazines and five live cartridges from the car. Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the cops got a tip-off that three miscreants were seen roaming in the car. They had been identified as Onkar, Prince, residents of Pandwa village, and Harpreet of Bhagatpura, Phagwara. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Car stolen from outside house

Phagwara: A car bearing registration number PB10BX0636 was stolen from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Phagwara. Manish Duggal told the police that he parked the vehicle outside his house on the night of May 25, but found it missing on Sunday morning. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

Man held with 500 gm ganja

Phagwara: The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 500 grams of ganja from his possession on Saturday night. The suspect has been identified as Madan Lal, a resident of Masarpur village in Bihar and presently residing in Narangshahpur village. He was nabbed at a checkpoint. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect.

