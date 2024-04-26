Phagwara: 2 booked on dowry charge

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a father-son duo for dowry harassment. Harpreet Kaur, living in Bopa Rai village, told the police that her husband and father-in-law were harassing her for bringing more dowry. A case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspects. OC

Gold chain snatched

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcyclist-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman near the court complex here on Thursday afternoon. Rajesh Syal, a resident of Urban Estate, Phagwara, said the incident took place while he, along with his wife Sunita, was returning home on a scooter. The suspects snatched her wife’s gold chain and fled the spot. The police have registered a case. OC

2 booked for attacking girl

Phagwara: The Satnampura police have booked two persons for attacking a girl and injuring her. Complainant Kritika Sharma, a resident of Maheru, told the police that two boys knocked at the door of her PG on the night of April 22. When she opened the door, the suspects, who were drunk, started beating her without any reason. They pushed her and fled with her mobile phone, purse and other items. The police have registered a case against Aryan Raj and Rick, residents of Maheru, who are still at large. OC

Wheat crop gutted in fire

Phagwara: Wheat crop was destroyed in a fire that broke out in the fields of a farmer, Paramjit Singh, at Mauli village near here on Tuesday. Fire tenders put in great efforts to douse the flames. In another incident, goods were destroyed in a fire that broke out in the house of Gulshan Kumar in Moti Bazar locality. Fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames. Short-circuit is said to be the cause of the fire. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past several days. Station House Officer Bakhshish Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sukhwant Singh, a resident of Gidarr Pindi village. The accused was wanted in a case of snatching and under the Arms Act registered in 2015. He was declared a PO recently. OC

Mega dance fest on April 28

Hoshiarpur: A mega dance fest will be organised by All India Agarwal Conference, Punjab, at GEMS Cambridge International School, Hoshiarpur on Sunday. Head of Aggarwal Conference Punjab, Surinder Aggarwal said that All India Agarwal Conference will be hosting the fest to showcase the talent, energy and pure joy of children. It will have participants from every corner of the state come together. Naveen Aggarwal District Head Hoshiarpur, Vivek Gupta General Secretary Hoshiarpur said that apart from Punjab, participants from Jammu will also participate in this mega dance festival 2024. Along with this, mom dance competition will also be conducted. OC

Admission for Fashion Designing

Hoshiarpur: Arun Kumar, General Manager, District Industry Centre, said admission for fashion designing course has started at NIFT, Jalandhar. He said that students who have passed 12th or equivalent or General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London, Cambridge, Sri Lanka) Advanced (A) level examination from a recognised board, university, council, Senior Secondary Examination conducted by National Open School with at least 5 subjects, three or four year diplomas recognised by AICTE or State Board of Technical Education, are eligible. The fee for the course is Rs 1,15,000 per annum.

