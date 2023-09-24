Phagwara: 3 POs land in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few months. Investigating officer Balvir Chand said the accused had been identified as Pawitar Singh, a resident of Kania Kalan village. He was wanted in a case of outraging a woman’s modesty. The Mehat Pur police also arrested two POs - Harpreet Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, and Ved Parkash, a resident of Khehra Mushtarka village. IO Harwinder Singh said the duo was wanted in cases of selling illicit liquor. OC

Two persons go missing

Phagwara: A 19-year-old youth, a resident of Malsian Road, Nakodar, has been missing for the past 23 days. Complainant Ratti Ram told the police that his son, Rahul Sarkaria, a student of Class XII in DAV College, went to the college on August 30, but did not return home. Investigating officer Harjinder Singh said a missing report had been lodged in this regard. The IO said Bimla Kumar Gogna, a resident of the Post Office Road, had also been missing for the past five days. Priya, wife of the victim, complained to the police her husband left the house for work on September 18, but did not return. OC

Woman’s modesty outraged, 1 held

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a person on the charges of outraging a woman’s modesty and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer (IO) Jang Bahadar said the suspect had been identified as Avtar Singh, alias Kaka, a resident of Uggi village. Baljit Kaur, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that while she was returning home through Uggi bazaar on the afternoon of September 17, the suspect, who was is an inebriated condition, started using abusive language against her. He and forcibly caught hold of her and tore her clothes. She said residents freed her from the clutches of the suspect, who fled the spot. A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscenity in public places) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered. OC

Man steals iron wire, nabbed

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing iron wire. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the suspect had been identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Vangi, a resident of Bau Pur Bet village. Gurmej Singh, a resident of Chak Hathiana village, complained to the police that the suspect stole iron wire, used for preparing nets, from his store on September 9 and September 20. The IO said a case under Sections 370 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. The police recovered 60-kg iron wire from his possession.

