Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Phagwara, May 19

The Nurmahal police today claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and arrested its three members.

Station House Officer (SHO) Varinder Pal Singh Uppal said the suspects had been identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhinda, a resident of Cheema Khurd village, Inderjit Kumar, alias Navi, and Abhitab Kumar, alias Raju, both residents of Chuheki village.

The SHO said Harwinder Kumar, a resident of Bulland Puri village falling under the Mehat Pur police station, told the police that Bhinda stole diesel from a private bus parked at the Nurmahal petrol pump on the night of May 18.

Harjinder Singh, a resident of Bath village, told the police that Navi and Raju stole door frames from an uninhibited house of Ravi Kumar at Bundala village.

The SHO said a case under Sections 379 (theft), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (house trespass) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.

The police also recovered five litres of diesel and four iron door frames from their possession.

