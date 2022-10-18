Phagwara: ADC inspects food quality of mid-day meal

Phagwara, October 17
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr Nayan Jassal today said any compromise in the quality of food served to students under the mid-day meal scheme in government schools was totally unwarranted and undesirable.
The ADC checked the quality of food by having it during inspection at Government Primary School at Prempura. She said proper implementation of the scheme is the top priority of the administration.
The ADC, Nayan Jassal, also visited the kitchens where the food was cooked and checked the utensils in which the food for children was prepared.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...