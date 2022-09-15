Phagwara administration, cops lock horns in Trust office case

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, September 14

The civil administration and the local police have locked horns over the alleged incident of forcible possession of a part of the Phagwara Improvement Trust office.

The incident occurred on Friday night when some people reportedly linked with a locally influential group broke into the Trust building and made off with certain items belonging to the government.

The matter was reported by the officials of the Improvement Trust to the local administration, and even though a complaint was handed over to the police, no action took place till Saturday night. The officials had to take a strong stand to get the police lodge an FIR against some unknown persons.

The matter went on further when those interested in taking possession came up with concrete material and attempted to start construction work to prevent the government officials from entering it again. The officials had to deploy a JCB machine to remove the concrete from the site. They even caught a person who had been videographing the incident, and handed him over to the police. The cops, however, let him off.

The FIR has been lodged regarding this matter on the complaint of the Junior Engineer of Improvement Trust, Konark. He shared that when he had gone to the office last Friday, he looked at the rooms near the parking of the office. He noticed that some new locks had been installed. He said he had to get the locks opened. He found that some furniture, almirahs, computers, coolers, construction items used by staff were missing. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 457, 380, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the city police station.

Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Vishesh Sarangal said he would ask the competent authorities to take appropriate action in this regard.

