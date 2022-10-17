Phagwara admn holds camps to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar

Phagwara, October 16
The Phagwara administration today organised special booth-level camps to help voters link their Voter ID cards with the Aadhaar cards to ensure transparent and fair polls in the upcoming 2024 general elections. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) today organised the camps at as many as 227 polling booths across Phagwara to for around 1.93 lakh voters. The staff deputed during these camps assisted the visitors in filling up their forms. Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissoner Nayan Jassal also visited the polling booths, and interacted with the public. She urged the public to derive maximum benefits from these camps. She noted that these camps are being organised to ensure that every eligible voter gets his or her Aadhaar Card linked with the Voter Card.
She further said that the campaign would continue in future. Jassal urged the public to come forward to make this campaign a huge success. She said even those voters who did not have an Aadhaar Card, they could submit a form to the Booth Level Officers at their polling booths.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Delegates choose between Kharge and Tharoor for party president
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
Shocked that Sourav Ganguly deprived of second term as BCCI president: Mamata Banerjee
Said will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed t...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...