Phagwara admn holds camps to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 16

The Phagwara administration today organised special booth-level camps to help voters link their Voter ID cards with the Aadhaar cards to ensure transparent and fair polls in the upcoming 2024 general elections. The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) today organised the camps at as many as 227 polling booths across Phagwara to for around 1.93 lakh voters. The staff deputed during these camps assisted the visitors in filling up their forms. Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissoner Nayan Jassal also visited the polling booths, and interacted with the public. She urged the public to derive maximum benefits from these camps. She noted that these camps are being organised to ensure that every eligible voter gets his or her Aadhaar Card linked with the Voter Card.

She further said that the campaign would continue in future. Jassal urged the public to come forward to make this campaign a huge success. She said even those voters who did not have an Aadhaar Card, they could submit a form to the Booth Level Officers at their polling booths.

