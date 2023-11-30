Phagwara: Biker booked for rash driving

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked an unidentified motorcyclist on the charges of rash driving, endangering life and mischief. Jagtar Singh a resident of Gohir village, complained to the police that the suspect, who was driving his motorcycle in a fast and negligent manner, hit his son Manjinder Singh’s motorcycle near Gohir village on November 13. He, along with his son, suffered serious injuries in the mishap. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public highway), 337, 338 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC has been registered. OC

Judge visits Central Jail

Hoshiarpur: Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, visited the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, on Tuesday. Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, also accompanied him. He listened to the problems of prisoners and inmates and inquired about their health. He also took stock of food in the jail kitchen and directed the Jail Superintendent to provide free legal aid. Jail Superintendent Joginder Pal, Deputy Superintendent Amritpal and Pawan Kumar of Legal Aid Defence Council System were among those present on the occasion.

