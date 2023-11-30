Phagwara: Biker booked for rash driving

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked an unidentified motorcyclist on the charges of rash driving, endangering life and mischief. Jagtar Singh a resident of Gohir village, complained to the police that the suspect, who was driving his motorcycle in a fast and negligent manner, hit his son Manjinder Singh’s motorcycle near Gohir village on November 13. He, along with his son, suffered serious injuries in the mishap. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public highway), 337, 338 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC has been registered. OC
Judge visits Central Jail
Hoshiarpur: Dilbagh Singh Johal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, visited the Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, on Tuesday. Aparajita Joshi, CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, also accompanied him. He listened to the problems of prisoners and inmates and inquired about their health. He also took stock of food in the jail kitchen and directed the Jail Superintendent to provide free legal aid. Jail Superintendent Joginder Pal, Deputy Superintendent Amritpal and Pawan Kumar of Legal Aid Defence Council System were among those present on the occasion.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...