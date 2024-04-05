Phagwara: Biker snatches gold earrings

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A miscreant on a motorcycle reportedly snatched gold earrings from a woman shopkeeper in Nangal Colony on Wednesday. The victim Rajia told the police that she was at her shop when a motorcycle-borne youth demanded a packet of cigarettes and biscuits. As soon as she handed over these items, the suspect suddenly snatched her earrings and managed to flee. The police registered a case under Section 379B of the IPC. oc

Man booked for insult to religion

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a villager on the charge of destroying, damaging or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with the intent to insult a religion of any class of persons. Investigating Officer (IO) Kulwinder Singh said the suspect was identified as Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Ranghrra village. Chuharr Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspect barged into his house on March 27, assaulted him, removed his turban and threatened him with dire consequences. The IO said a case was registered against the suspect and raids were on to nab him. oc

mSewa app not updated

Phagwara: Though the state government wants residents to deposit property tax on time, taxpayers are harassed as the mSewa app has not been updated. Joint Municipal Commissioner Kulpreet Singh said efforts were on to contact Chandigarh headquarters to update the app so that people could deposit their tax online. He said people had come to deposit their property tax during the first three days of the current financial year.

