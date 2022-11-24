Phagwara: Canter rams into 4 vehicles

Phagwara, November 23
Four vehicles parked outside a shop were damaged after the driver of a canter lost control over the vehicle. The truck was going to Gobindgarh from Amritsar. An eyewitness said the canter rammed into the vehicles parked outside a shop. The driver of the canter also got injured in the mishap.
