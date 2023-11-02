Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Our Correspondent

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, November 1

Though the Punjab Government frequently claims about accelerating drive against the drug menace and providing best infrastructure in hospitals, free lab tests and medicines for patients, the 140-bed Phagwara Civil Hospital, including 30-bed Mother-Child Care Centre, has been grappling with the shortage of nurses, doctors and different types of medical equipment for the past several months.

Medical Equipment required 10 digital BP operatus

Six stethoscopes

10 pulse oximeters

Six weighing machines

Two autoclaves

Five fetal dopplers

Four ECG machines

Five defibrillators

Five fridge

10 surgeon scissors

32 artery medium size

32 Allis Longs

16 needle holders

16 long artery

15 wheelchairs for patients

Interestingly, only one psychiatrist posted in Phagwara has been asked by the Civil Surgeon to work for three days in a week in Kapurthala too. These instructions would create much more problems for drug addicts undergoing treatment at the Phagwara Civil Hospital.

During a round of the Civil Hospital, it was found that that the health facility was facing acute shortage of medical and para-medical staff. As many as 39 posts of medical and para-medical staff out of total sanctioned 76 posts are lying vacant at the Phagwara Civil Hospital.

When contacted, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr Lehmber Ram, admitted that there was staff shortage at the hospital. He said out of total 24 sanctioned posts of nurses, seven were lying vacant, one nurse remained absent from duty and two staff nurses were on maternity leave.

The SMO said one staff nurse was deputed in dialysis unit ward and three nurses were on duty in the emergency wing. Only eight staff nurses were available in different wards.

The SMO said he had written to the higher authorities to fill vacant posts of nurse.

He also admitted that 15 out of total 31 sanctioned posts of medical officer (MO) were lying vacant in the hospital. He said out of the remaining 16 MOs, three were continuously absenting from their duties.

The SMO said it was learnt that three more MOs were going to leave their job. He said it would be difficult to run hospital as the shortage of staff was acute. The Civil Hospital has no sweeper and driver. The SMO said around 450 patients were examined and treated every day at the Civil Hospital.

The Eye Department of the Civil Hospital has no tonometer to check the eye pressure of glaucoma patients. Eye Surgeon Dr Anita Dadra said she had already submitted the requirements to the competent authorities.

Interestingly, during increase of dengue cases no specific arrangements could be made at the Phagwara Civil Hospital.

The SMO said he had written to the higher authorities and demanded two computers with printers, one AC for the waiting area, 10 chairs for doctors, five ACs for OPD and immunisation ward, 150 bed sheets, 90 blankets, 40 pillows, 30 gown OT green and 30 green eye sheet bags and other equipment. He said detailed demand was sent to the higher authorities on March 3. He said Apheresis Machine of the hospital, which separates blood cells, was not working properly.

