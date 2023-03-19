Phagwara: Couple dies after being hit by bus

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified bus driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. As per the complaint to the police, the accused was driving his bus rashly and ended up hitting bike-borne Mohamad Vaseef and his wife Jawi on the Nakodar-Jalandhar road near Nangal Jiwan village. The police have begun the probe. OC

Two arrested for kidnapping minor

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two women on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer Jaswir Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 363, 366 and 376 of the IPC and the POSCO Act against Manpreet Kaur of Bhodi Pur village and Harpreet Kaur of Kania Kalan village. oc

Phagwara woman goes missing

Phagwara: A 21-year-old resident of Mao Sahib village has been missing for the last three days. IO Baljit Kaur said Narindar Kaur, left the house on March 15, but did not return home. The IO said a missing report has been registered in this connection.