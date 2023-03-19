Phagwara: Couple dies after being hit by bus

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified bus driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. As per the complaint to the police, the accused was driving his bus rashly and ended up hitting bike-borne Mohamad Vaseef and his wife Jawi on the Nakodar-Jalandhar road near Nangal Jiwan village. The police have begun the probe. OC
Two arrested for kidnapping minor
Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two women on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer Jaswir Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 363, 366 and 376 of the IPC and the POSCO Act against Manpreet Kaur of Bhodi Pur village and Harpreet Kaur of Kania Kalan village. oc
Phagwara woman goes missing
Phagwara: A 21-year-old resident of Mao Sahib village has been missing for the last three days. IO Baljit Kaur said Narindar Kaur, left the house on March 15, but did not return home. The IO said a missing report has been registered in this connection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...
Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources
Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...
Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place
The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and hi...
Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar
Police had asked him to give details of these victims so tha...
Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju
Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment