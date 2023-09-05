Phagwara: Drug peddler arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The suspect has been identified as Sarabjit, alias Sabo, a resident of Shankar village falling under the Nakodar Sadar police station. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohinder Pal said 90 intoxicant tablets were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 22(b), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Two POs land in police net

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs), who were absconding for the past few months. Investigating Officer Anwar Masih said the accused had been identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Babu, a resident of Sango Wal village, and Gurwinder Singh, alias Ginda, a resident of Bilga village. The IO said Babu was wanted in a case of selling illicit liquor and Ginda was wanted in a case of violating government orders. OC

Woman killed in road mishap

Phagwara: A woman was killed on the spot when a speeding vehicle hit her Activa on the Phillaur-Nurmahal road on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Soma Rani, a resident of Phillaur, was going to attend a religious congregation. The vehicle driver managed to flee after hitting the Activa scooter. The police have registered a case against the vehicle owner and handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem examination. OC

Biker flees with NRI’s purse

Phagwara: An unidentified motorcycle-borne robber snatched a purse containing cash worth Rs 50,000, besides 1,000 euro and valuable documents from an Italy-based NRI woman, Rajwinder Kaur, near Sanjivini Hospital in SBS Nagar, Phagwara, on Sunday. The victim was going in a rickshaw to meet her relatives. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

Mobile found in Central Jail

Hoshiarpur: The Central Jail Administration recovered a mobile phone during the search of a barrack. Assistant Superintendent Chaman Lal said during the search of barrack No. 22, a mobile phone was recovered from prisoner Raj Kumar, a resident of Todarpur. On his complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused. OC

Woman among 2 smugglers held

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested two smugglers, including a woman, and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics from them. According to information, the Chabbewal police seized a large number of sedative injections from Graman Kaur, a resident of Sarhalan Kalan, at a naka laid in the area. The Tanda police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 547 grams of intoxicant powder from him. The suspect has been identified as Pannu Singh, a resident of Jaja.

